Local artists to display work at ‘Holiday Art Reception’ in RSF

Work by local artists Margot Wallace, painter, and Sergey Gornushkin, sculptor, will be on display in an exhibit at the “Holiday Art Reception” to be held Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4-5, from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. The event will be held at 16950 Via De Santa Fe, Rancho Santa Fe (located next to the RSF Post Office). Free parking available. Public is welcome.

In addition to the art exhibit, the event will include live seasonal sounds and refreshments. RSVP to art@watercolorsbywally.com or sandiegosculptorsguild@gmail.com. Please wear a mask and social distance for your safety.