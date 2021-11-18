Canyon Crest Academy’s Envision Dance returns to the stage in December

Canyon Crest Academy Envision Dance will host two dance productions in December. Presented by the Envision Dance day classes on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, “Resilience” celebrates the human gifts of perseverance, creative expression, and community. “Resilience” features choreography by CCA Envision Dance faculty, as well as guest artists Guillermo Castro, Marty Dorado, and Nikki Dunnan.

On Dec. 9 and Dec. 10, the Envision Dance Conservatory presents “A Roar and a Whisper: A Tribute to the 1920s,” exploring the music, movement, events, and culture that defined America 100 years ago. The Dance Conservatory is a rigorous after-school program that allows students to train at a pre-professional level in a non-competitive environment. Directed by Zaquia Mahler Salinas, CCA’s newly appointed Envision dance coordinator, this multimedia performance includes choreography by faculty, guest artists, and students, as well as contributions from the CCA Envision Cinema and Instrumental Music conservatories.

Both shows are open to the community and are appropriate for all ages. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door while space is available. “Resilience” is approximately 50 minutes with no intermission and “A Roar and a Whisper” about 90 minutes with intermission. Both shows will take place at Canyon Crest Academy Proscenium Theater located at 5951 Village Center Loop Road, San Diego, 92130.

Tickets are available at this link: bit.ly/2YS1YLq

Specific dates and times are:

— “Resilience”: Thursday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. & 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. & 7 p.m.

— “A Roar and a Whisper: A Tribute to the 1920s”: Thursday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. & 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. & 7 p.m.

For more details, contact Zaquia Mahler Salinas, Envision Dance coordinator, Canyon Crest Academy, at zaquia.mahlersalinas@sduhsd.net