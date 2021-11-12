Genesis Opera Theatre’s one-act opera ‘Goyescas’ set for Nov. 20-21

Genesis Opera Theatre’s production of composer Enrique Granados’ one-act opera “Goyescas” will take the stage on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. in the Thomas & Pearl Martinez Auditorium at STAR Repertory Theatre, 329 East Valley Parkway in Escondido.

Cynthia Leigh performs as Rosario in Genesis Opera Theatre’s ‘Goyescas’

(Independent Opera Company)

The story is based on a series of paintings from Francisco Goya’s early career, inspired by the young men and women of the Majismo movement, known for its bohemian attitude and design to regain Spanish heritage.

Director Cynthia Leigh will also perform the lead role of Rosario, the high-born woman pursued by two men who will duel for her honor. The action is driven entirely by wounded male pride and the resulting violence, rendered sympathetic through Fernando’s lover, Rosario.

“Rosario is an honorable woman who finds herself in an untenable situation,” says Leigh. “The drama is underscored by Granados’ haunting melodies and a story that tugs at your heart.”

Granados composed the opera to a Spanish libretto by Fernando Periquety Zuaanabar in 1915, with melodies taken from his 1911 piano suite. The opera was first performed at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City in 1916.

A cast of 12, including local sensation, tenor Humberto Borboa, as Fernando, will be supported by musical director Timothy Leon at the piano, supertitles above the stage, and projections of the Goya paintings which inspired the story. A pre-show selection of Spanish arias and other favorites will round out the concert-style experience.

Genesis Opera Theatre is dedicated to producing quality productions for both new and familiar audiences in accessible venues for a reasonable price of admission. Special thanks to the Thomas & Pearl Martinez Foundation for its support of this production.

Tickets are $20 at the door and available in advance at sdartstix.com. All patrons over 12 years old must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to enter the theater, and masks will be required at all times.

For more information, go to genesisoperatheatre.com or facebook.com/GenesisOperaTheatre