Holiday performance of ‘All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914’ comes to the Village Church

North County residents can celebrate the holidays with an award-winning special performance of “All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914” at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe at 7 p.m. on Nov. 19 and 20. The event features some of San Diego’s finest singers under the director of Juan Carlos Acosta, principal conductor of choral ensemble SACRA/PROFANA and director of music ministries at the Village Church. Bodhi Tree Concerts’ production of All Is Calm premiered at San Diego’s Veterans Museum in 2016 and has become a local holiday tradition, beloved by critics and audiences alike.

The concert is based on real-life events during the Great War when soldiers from France, England, and Germany ventured into no-man’s land on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to exchange food and gifts, and perform burials. Soccer was played and most encounters ended with the singing of Christmas carols. But the truce was unofficial, and combat resumed the next day. The performance unfolds through popular songs and Christmas carols along with narrated letters from soldiers — all sung in this uplifting and family-friendly production.

“All Is Calm has always been a moving and emotional event shared by the artists and audience,” says Acosta. “After the challenges and stresses of the past two years, we are thrilled to be bringing All Is Calm to the Village Church so North County residents can enjoy a performance to remember.” Single tickets to All is Calm are $30 general admission, $15 for students and military at villagechurch.org.

All audience members are required to be masked while inside the venue, regardless of vaccination status. All audience members, artists, staff and volunteers will be required to show proof of vaccination and ID or negative COVID-19 PCR test. For unvaccinated patrons, PCR tests must be taken within 72 hours of the event. Negative test results and Photo ID must be shown to attend the concert. State and local safety mandates will be followed and these precautions may be subject to change. A live stream contingency plan is in place. For more details, email jacosta@villagechurch.org.