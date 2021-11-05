Rotary Club of Rancho Santa Fe to hold second annual Holiday Extravaganza Street Fair

On Saturday, Nov. 13, the Rotary Club of Rancho Santa Fe is holding its second annual Holiday Extravaganza Street Fair. The heart of Rancho Santa Fe Village will be transformed into a festive outdoor marketplace with over 30 vendors, food, music, Beer & Wine Garden.

There will be something for every age, including an opportunity to meet and take pictures with Santa. Proceeds will benefit Rotary’s Angel Giving Tree Program to help brighten the holidays for children in need.

Come join the fun! Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Via Santa Fe between Paseo Delicias and La Flecha. For more information contact nwiberg52@gmail.com.