Enjoy a Taste of The Village and benefit Canyon Crest Academy on Nov. 7

Follow your taste buds on a tour of The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch restaurants while giving back to Canyon Crest Academy at the 4th annual Taste of The Village event on Sunday, Nov.7 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Participating restaurants include Bonchon, Breakfast Republic, Death by Tequila, Everbowl, Five Oceans Fish Market, Flora Bar & Kitchen, Fresh Brothers, Jersey Mike’s, Pacific Social, and Wokou. Papaya Pet Care will be offering a treat for your pup!

In addition to satisfying your inner foodie, get some early holiday shopping done at Fleet Feet, The Perfect Pineapple, Revive Med Spa, Title Nine, UPS Store, and Urban Girl, who will be offering 10% discounts throughout the week.

How it works:

First, buy your ticket online.

 Early Bird Tickets are available until Oct. 31 for $25.

 Tickets will be available online for $30 from Nov. 1 through Nov. 6.

Tickets at the event will be $35.

For more information and to buy your tickets go to canyoncrestfoundation.org/taste-of-the-village/

Arrive at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch between 2 and 5 p.m., and pick up your reserved punch card from the Canyon Crest Academy Foundation table in front of Pacific Social. Enjoy your afternoon of delicious sampling and shopping. The Canyon Crest Academy Jazz Combos, Rock Bands, Choir and Chamber Orchestra will be providing live entertainment at the event in the Village Square.