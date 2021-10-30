Dr. Curtis Chan to hold 13th Annual Great Halloween Candy Buy Back & Card Give Back Nov. 4

Dr. Curtis Chan is smiling with great expectations for his 13th annual Great Halloween Candy Buy Back & Card Give Back. The Candy Buy Back helps local children unload the Halloween candy they don’t need for a good cause. The candy is donated to troops overseas and children are given $1 per pound (up to 5 lbs). In 2019, the drive was a sweet success collecting 8,756 pounds of candy, 428 Beanie Babies and 4,591 cards and letters for the troops. The Candy Buy back was able to deliver over 20,000 lbs of candy thanks to businesses and grocery stores that generously donated their leftover candy as well as working with 15 schools and churches in the area.

The Buy Back will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4 between 3 p.m.-7 p.m. at Dr. Chan’s dental office outdoor plaza located at 12835 Pointe Del Mar Way, Suite #3 in Del Mar.

Bonus: Each child will receive a Dr. Chan Chocolate Bar with a chance to be 1 of 5 kids to win a Golden Ticket worth $100.

All are welcome to attend this outdoor event. Masks required. Social distancing and safety measures is a priority.

Children must be present and must have or make a card for the troops in order to receive their cash. Each child will leave with a free toothbrush kit, to brush away any damage from the Halloween candy they kept.

Come and thank a few military heroes who will be present at the event.

Dr. Chan encourages everyone of all ages and local businesses to donate leftover candy for this great military outreach event. Candy donations will be accepted all week following Halloween during normal business hours: Monday and Tuesday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m. For more information or questions, call (858) 481-9090 or visit CurtisChanDDS.com