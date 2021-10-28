Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla-based Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine presents “People, Planet, Purpose: Transforming Consciousness and Creating Global Unity in Integrative Health and Medicine” starting Friday, Oct. 29, online. The annual three-day conference is aimed at health and medical professionals seeking to broaden their practices. $250 and up. aihm.org/conference-registration-step-1

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents a Day of the Dead concert at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at 7555 Draper Ave. Professional musicians James and Mel Clarkston will perform Mexican songs and Spanish flamenco music. Free. lajollalibrary.org/events

Arts & culture

• The La Jolla Community Center presents pianist Jacquelyne Silver at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Silver will share the story of her life as an artist and play favorite pieces from musicals to classical. $10 for Community Center members; $20 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents a guest lecture with Mariah Garnett at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, online. Garnett mixes documentary, narrative and experimental filmmaking. Free. bit.ly/GarnettLecture

• The Contemporary Fine Arts Gallery will host La Jolla author and artist Peggy Hinaekian for a live painting demonstration at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at 7946 Ivanhoe Ave., La Jolla. Free.

• The La Jolla Music Society presents Alexander Malofeev on piano at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, 7600 Fay Ave. Malofeev came to prominence in 2014 when he won the International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians at age 13. $48. ljms.org/events/alexander-malofeev

• Local painter Katherine Keeling is showing 10 of her recent works through Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Art Cooperative Gallery at Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, 5627 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. Keeling’s paintings feature seascapes and surfing and sailing themes. Free.

• Bird Rock-based photographer Yelena Yahontova’s exhibit “Fairytale Moments” is on display through Sunday, Oct. 31, at Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, 5627 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. The exhibit features portrait photography. Free.

John Tessmer will perform in La Jolla Theatre Ensemble’s staged reading of “Frankenstein” on Monday, Nov. 1, at the La Jolla/Riford Library. (Courtesy of La Jolla Theatre Ensemble)

• The La Jolla Theatre Ensemble presents a staged reading of “Frankenstein” at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The adaptation of Mary Shelley’s novel features Ana da Costa, Ashley Engelman, Phillip Magin, Austyn Myers, Tom Steward and John Tessmer. $10 suggested donation. bit.ly/LJTEFrankenstein

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Alison Gaylin at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 2, online. Gaylin will discuss her new novel, “The Collective,” with author Laura Lippman. Free. warwicks.com/event/gaylin-2021

• San Diego New Music and the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library present the first in a new series of performances called “Surreality” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The concert, called “Deja Vu,” is curated by trombonist and San Diego New Music Executive Director Eric Starr and also features pianist Sonya Schumann and a brass ensemble. $20 for Athenaeum members; $25 for non-members. sandiegonewmusic.com

• LITVAKdance presents “Revisiting Repertoire” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, in the David & Dorothea Garfield Theater at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla. The event will revisit repertoire by choreographers Keith Johnson, Patricia Sandback, Chuck Wilt and artistic director Sadie Weinberg. $15 for JCC members; $18 for non-members. LITVAKdance.org/performances

• Bfree Studio presents the exhibition “As We See It: Two Visions in Encaustic” through Sunday, Nov. 21, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features mother-daughter artists Heidi and Jiela Rufeh. Free. bfreestudio.net

• The Old Globe theater presents “Krapp’s Last Tape” through Tuesday, Nov. 23, online. The short play by Nobel Prize laureate Samuel Beckett features two-time Emmy Award winner Ron Cephas Jones and is directed by Old Globe resident artist Patricia McGregor. Free. TheOldGlobe.org

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents a solo show for San Diego artist Stephen Curry through Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit, “Shadowland,” features new still-life paintings. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

Galas & events

Gelson’s will present an online cooking class with corporate executive chef Abraham Van Beek on Thursday, Oct. 28. (Courtesy of Gelson’s)

• Gelson’s presents an online cooking class with corporate executive chef Abraham Van Beek at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. The event will feature herb roasted chicken breast, roasted garlic broccolini, creamy polenta and herbed compound butter. $54.99 for a cooking kit for two with most of the needed ingredients, available for pickup Oct. 28 from Gelson’s markets in Pacific Beach, Del Mar or Carlsbad. gelsons.com/chefabe

• La Jolla Soroptimists will hold a “Purse Party” fundraiser at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at the Alta La Jolla Community Room, 1570 Alta La Jolla Drive, La Jolla. Shop from a collection of new and gently used purses, jackets and jewelry. bonsilj@gmail.com

