Tuesday Night Comics at North Coast Rep returns Nov. 2

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents its next Tuesday Night Comics event Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence, San Diego Critic’s Circle Outstanding Actor Of The Year, Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime and more.

Line-up includes: Headliner: Scott Wood, Featured Act: Brian Aprille, Opening Act: Matin Atrushi, Musical Act: Israel Maldonado.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075. Tickets are $39. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase seats.