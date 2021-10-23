‘Trunk or Treat’ Halloween fun at the Village Church Oct. 31

Kids of all ages are invited to a family-friendly Halloween event at the Village Church featuring decorated cars that have trunks filled with candy for trick or treaters. The fun starts following Sunday worship services on Oct. 31, at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Signs will direct everyone to the upper playground at 6225 Paseo Delicias. Church-friendly costumes are welcome. For more information email alycenn@villagechurch.org.