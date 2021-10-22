Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe’s next event to feature popular Side Street Strutters

Finally! After almost two years of not having the fun and friendly gatherings at Community Concerts, a very happy group of friends and neighbors were glad to be back and gathered Oct. 1 at the Village Church Fellowship Hall for a highly energetic concert with The Diamonds and “Let’s Rock Broadway!” And they certainly did that with the fun and upbeat hits from Grease, Jersey Boys, Mama Mia. Movin’ Out and more. They also included their early hits like “Little Darlin’”, “Silhouette,” “The Stroll,” and other such popular and memorable tunes from the past. The audience awarded The Diamonds with a standing ovation.

There are three more fabulous concerts to come. Commuinity Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe’s next concert is the popular Side Street Strutters on Nov. 12. Their soloist, Mel Collins, will once again delight the audience with her beautiful voice singing well-known tunes so popular with the audience — old time favorites like “At Last” and “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore.” The Strutters will entertain with many of the Great American Songbook favorites plus new tunes. Many are disappointed to miss the originally scheduled Duo Baldo, yet another Covid related cancellation. Italians, Duo Baldo, are unable to come to the U.S. as airlines have shut down service. The performance by the Side Street Strutters is a very positive and exciting change in the schedule. It will be a spectacular evening of music long to be remembered.

Due to Covid concerns, the Village Church is requiring that food and beverage service be outside and the concerts inside, masks required inside. As always, Northern Trust will once again be welcoming everyone by hosting the event’s wine bar.

Visit the CCRSF website, www.ccrsf.org, to view and listen to short video clips of the talented concert artists coming in 2022. Tickets can be purchased through the website or you may mail your request to CCRSF, PO Box 2781, RSF 92067. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and concert begins at 7 p.m. Questions? Contact info@ccrsf.org.