Future Legends eBay Corner Store accepting new and gently used donations

The Future Legends Scholarship Program, which provides financial support to deserving high school seniors meeting its criteria, recently announced that it is accepting new and gently used articles to be listed and sold in its eBay Corner Store. Donations are tax-deductible. Current unique treasures being donated range from home décor, tools, antiques, jewelry, golf items and framed art to designer men’s and women’s clothing, accessories and collectibles of all kinds. When items are sold, the funds benefit the next generation of Future Legends.

According to the eBay Corner Store Manager Helen Dizio, ”We are always so appreciative of the generosity of our donors —and their contributions. It gives us great satisfaction to know that we are serving the needs of our community.”

The Future Legends eBay Corner Store has been making this difference for six years. It can be found at: www.ebay.com/str/futurelegendscornerstore

For more information or to make a tax-deductible donation, contact Helen DiZio at 858-761-7498. Items can be dropped off at 16921 Via de Santa Fe, #A.

Future Legends is a Rancho Santa Fe-based 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing mentors and financial support to deserving high school seniors embarking on college education. In addition to academic support, Future Legends also provides life skills training, empowering scholars through its emphasis on both education and values. Founded by Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club in 2012, the program sponsors scholars studying a wide range of majors including biochemistry, chemistry, computer sciences, pre-med, public health, psychology and law at colleges and universities throughout the country.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the Future Legends Scholarship and Mentorship program has enabled 23 young men and women to actively pursue four year degrees. In addition, two scholars are currently enrolled in medical school and law school.

With a 100% graduation rate to date, Future Legends attributes its success to the mentorship program which pairs scholars with qualified mentors within their field of interest and study. The result is a deep connection that provides personal and professional support to its scholars. Visit www.futurelegends.org for more information.