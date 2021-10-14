Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

Dr. Tyler Stewart will speak on “The Promises and Dangers of Early Multi-Cancer Screening Tests” on Tuesday, Oct. 19, online. (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “The Promises and Dangers of Early Multi-Cancer Screening Tests: Are We Ready?” at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, online. Dr. Tyler Stewart, an oncologist and assistant professor in the UC San Diego School of Medicine, will explore the rationale, current technologies and challenges of early multiple-cancer screening tests. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/dss

• The Scripps Institution of Oceanography presents “Extreme Heat, Wildfire Smoke and Human Health in a Changing Climate in San Diego” at noon Wednesday, Oct. 20, online. Tarik Benmarhnia will explore how regional climate change and variability influence wildfires, heat and health impacts. Free. bit.ly/SIOwebinarOct

• UC San Diego Library presents UCSD professor emeritus of psychiatry Joel Dimsdale at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, online. Dimsdale will discuss his recent book, “Dark Persuasion: A History of Brainwashing from Pavlov to Social Media.” Free. dark-persuasion.eventbrite.com

• The Congregation Beth Israel Men’s Club presents “Jewish Humor” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, online. Abe Vorensky will lead the webinar on humor and why it is such a major part of our personalities. Free. bit.ly/CBIOct

• The La Jolla-based Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine presents “People, Planet, Purpose: Transforming Consciousness and Creating Global Unity in Integrative Health and Medicine” starting Friday, Oct. 29, online. The annual three-day conference is aimed at health and medical professionals seeking to broaden their practices. $250 and up. aihm.org/conference-registration-step-1

Families & children

• Code Galaxy presents a Halloween-themed coding class at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, online. The hour-long event will teach the fundamentals of coding in an interactive environment. bit.ly/codegalaxyoct

Arts & culture

• The San Diego International Film Festival begins its 20th-anniversary run on Thursday, Oct. 14, online and at several San Diego locations. Patrons can access more than 150 films on demand in the festival’s Virtual Village, as well as Q&As with filmmakers from around the world. The festival runs through Sunday, Oct. 24. $29 and up. sdfilmfest.com

• The Museum of Making Music presents “Echoes” at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, online and at 5790 Armada Drive, Carlsbad. The concert, part of the museum’s “The San Diego Sound Project,” is inspired by 21st-century ideals of cross-pollination and experimentation, highlighting emerging local artists. The livestream is free; in-person tickets are $20. museumofmakingmusic.org/events/sdsp-echoes

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library continues its “Acoustic Evening Series with Jefferson Jay” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The event, curated and hosted by San Diego Music Hall of Fame founder Jay, will feature Tim Flannery, Jeff Berkley and Jamie Shadowlight. $15 for Athenaeum members; $20 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/acoustics

• Quint Gallery will host an artist talk by Gail Roberts at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Roberts’ exhibit of new paintings, “Color Field,” runs through Saturday, Nov. 6. Free. quintgallery.com

• Adventures by the Book presents “Once Upon a Wardrobe: An Exclusive Fireside Pre-Launch Virtual Adventure” at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, online. Author Patti Callahan will discuss her new book, “Once Upon a Wardrobe.” Free. adventuresbythebook.com/event/patti-callahan-henry

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Jocelyn Nicole Johnson at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, online. Johnson will discuss her new book, “My Monticello: Fiction.” Free. warwicks.com/event/jocelyn-nicole-johnson-2021

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents guided walking tours beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Wisteria Cottage, 780 Prospect St. The first tour will cover the history of the Historical Society’s campus, as well as the architecture of Irving Gill, including the La Jolla Woman’s Club, Kautz House and La Jolla Recreation Center. Guests also can discuss the evolution of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego’s structures, then head up Prospect Street to Drury Lane to view the 1890s Villa Waldo and icons of The Village such as the Grande Colonial and La Valencia hotels and the Arcade. Free. Tours are limited to 20 people; reserve a spot at info@lajollahistory.org.

• The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center presents the sixth annual “Tapestry: A Community Celebration of Jewish Learning” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla, and 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, online. The event will feature several speakers, including a keynote presentation by author and professor David Kaufman. $18 for either the in-person or virtual programs, with discounts available for combined program tickets, JCC members and military. lfjcc.org/cjc/tapestry.aspx

Local painter Katherine Keeling is showing 10 of her recent works through Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Art Cooperative Gallery at Bird Rock Coffee Roasters. (Courtesy of Katherine Keeling)

• Local painter Katherine Keeling is showing 10 of her recent works through Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Art Cooperative Gallery at Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, 5627 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. Keeling’s paintings feature seascapes and surfing and sailing themes. Free.

• Bird Rock-based photographer Yelena Yahontova’s exhibit “Fairytale Moments” is on display through Sunday, Oct. 31, at Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, 5627 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. The exhibit features portrait photography. Free.

Galas & events

• Imperial Beach-based conservation group Wildcoast begins its second annual “Keep It Wild” virtual auction with an online happy hour, art preview and auction kickoff at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. The auction, which runs through Friday, Oct. 22, brings together 30 artists from the United States and Mexico to raise funds and awareness for preserving coastal and marine ecosystems. The kickoff event is free. Register for the Zoom link at wildcoast.org.

• The La Jolla Symphony & Chorus presents its gala “Take it From the Top” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, online. The benefit for LJSC will feature an “Arts Angel” tribute, musical entertainment, a delivered meal and silent and live auctions. $190 and up. lajollasymphony.com

• The La Jolla-based San Diego & Desert Area chapter of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation presents its seventh annual “Champions of Hope” gala at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Kona Kai Resort & Spa in San Diego and through at-home viewing packages. This year’s event will honor Amit Munshi, chief executive of Arena Pharmaceuticals, and Dr. Gauree Konijeti of Scripps Health. In-person tickets are sold out; at-home viewing packages are $500 to $1,750. bit.ly/3FupkY4

• ESPNW presents the Women+Sports Summit Oct. 18-20 online and at The Lodge at Torrey Pines, 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The annual conference will feature panels, keynote speakers and interactive sessions focused on equal opportunity for women in sports, including a conversation with actress Halle Berry, a performance by singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan and appearances by two-time World Cup champion and Olympic soccer gold medalist Julie Foudy and ESPN on-air personalities Hannah Storm and Sarah Spain. In-person registration is by invitation only; to register for the virtual sessions, visit espnwsummit.com.

• The ALS Association’s Greater San Diego chapter presents its 2021 Walk to Defeat ALS on Sunday, Oct. 17, virtually. The nonprofit’s walk will raise money to support local families coping with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease. Participants can walk in their own neighborhoods. Free registration. ALSwalkSD.com

• The La Jolla Community Center presents a day trip to San Diego’s Balboa Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. The trip will include a visit to the San Diego Museum of Art. $35 for Community Center members; $50 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆