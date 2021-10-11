Love Your Library: Author to speak at Oct. 13 virtual event

Author Alena Dillon

(Debasmit Banerjee)

My Body Is A Big Fat Temple—Author Talk

Rancho Santa Fe Library’s longtime partner, Warwick’s, hosts author Alena Dillon as she discusses her new book, My Body Is A Big Fat Temple: An Ordinary Story of Pregnancy and Early Motherhood. This free virtual event is Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 4 p.m. Dillon is also the author of Mercy House, optioned for a CBS television series produced by Amy Schumer, and The Happiest Girl in the World. Her essays have appeared in publications including The Rumpus, Slice Magazine, LitHub, Bustle, and River Teeth. She teaches creative writing at St. Joseph’s College and lives on the north shore of Boston with her husband, son, and dog.

Balance and Movement Workshop for Seniors

On Fridays, Oct. 8, 15 and 22 at 10:30 a.m. you can learn easy movements to improve your balance and reduce the risk of falling. Instructor Mordy Levine teaches yoga, tai chi, karate and medication. He will show you how to develop stability, coordination and confidence, and teach you a routine to do at home.

Chair Yoga—Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Chair Yoga is back, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sign-up is required as class space is limited to 20 people. Call 858-756-2512 to reserve your spot. Vaccinations are recommended and if you aren’t vaccinated, please wear a mask.

Free E-books for Kindle, Ipad or iPhone

The library has many digital resources that are free with your San Diego County Library card. Download the Libby App from your device’s app store! Go to sdcl.org and click eLibrary.

Library Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Book Cellar Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

17040 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067

(858) 756-2512, www.sdcl.org

