Halloween in the Village returns on Oct. 29
Halloween in the Village is back this year with a fun family celebration with Village merchants on Friday, Oct. 29. The event will run from 3-5 p.m. with trick or treating along Paseo Delicias and a pumpkin patch, corn maze, spooky stories, snacks and sips on the Village Greens.
For questions, contact cassandra@rsfassociation.org.
