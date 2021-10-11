Advertisement
Share
Events

Halloween in the Village returns on Oct. 29

Trick or treaters at Willis Allen in 2019.
(Jon Clark)
Share

Halloween in the Village is back this year with a fun family celebration with Village merchants on Friday, Oct. 29. The event will run from 3-5 p.m. with trick or treating along Paseo Delicias and a pumpkin patch, corn maze, spooky stories, snacks and sips on the Village Greens.

For questions, contact cassandra@rsfassociation.org.

Trick or treaters at the Inn in 2019.
(Jon Clark)

EventsLifestyleLocal News

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement