Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The nonprofit Mended Hearts of San Diego presents “Diabetes and Heart Disease” at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, online and at the San Diego Cardiac Center, second floor, 3131 Berger Ave. The presentation will feature Marielena Cid, educational services manager for Eisenhower Health. Free. sdmhchap62@yahoo.com

• Sanford Burnham Prebys presents “Insights: Personalizing Medicine for Pediatric Brain Cancer” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, online. SBP’s Robert Wechsler-Reya and Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego’s Dr. John Crawford will discuss the latest efforts in developing better treatments for pediatric brain cancer. Free. bit.ly/SPBInsightOct

Supriya Srinivasan will speak during Scripps Research’s presentation “Unlocking New Insights into Brain-Gut Communication, Metabolism and Longevity” on Wednesday, Oct. 13, online. (Don Boomer / Courtesy of Scripps Research)

• Scripps Research presents “Unlocking New Insights into Brain-Gut Communication, Metabolism and Longevity” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, online. Supriya Srinivasan will discuss her team’s research on how genes, gut-brain communication and other factors are implicated in metabolism and longevity. Free. frontrow.scripps.edu

• The Pen to Paper writing class continues at 1 p.m. every Thursday at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Masks are required. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents its Not-So-Elementary Book Club at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at 7555 Draper Ave. A volunteer will read the first chapter of “The Silver Arrow” by Lev Grossman, followed by a librarian-led discussion. Previous reading of the book is not required. Free. grahamk@sandiego.gov

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents its “Human Library” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at 7555 Draper Ave. A paleontologist from the San Diego Natural History Museum will read a story and more. Free. lajollalibrary.org/events

Arts & culture

• The La Jolla Community Center presents a reception for La Jolla Art Association artists at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The event will feature the works of LJAA members Joan Everds, Beverly Brock, Jennifer Taylor, Toni Williams, Lindsay Ahart, Leah Higgins and Ernest Alvarez, including landscapes, still lifes and digital paintings. Their exhibition runs through Saturday, Nov. 27. Reservations are required. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Vanguard Culture presents “WomXn” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, online. The third installment of the nonprofit’s “The History of Joy” series will feature cinematic performances inspired by real-life stories of struggle, beauty and triumph. $15 and up. bit.ly/womxnOct7

• The Roustabouts Theatre is streaming a filmed production of “Book of Leaves” through Sunday, Oct. 10. The play by Will Cooper was filmed with six actors performing solo before a green screen. $15. theroustabouts.org/bookofleaves

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library concludes its “Divine Dante” lecture series with “La Divina Commedia — Paradiso” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, online. Victoria Martino leads the series commemorating the 700th anniversary of the poet’s death. $16 per lecture for Athenaeum members; $21 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/special-lectures

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Todd Doughty at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, online. Doughty will discuss his new book, “Little Pieces of Hope: Happy-Making Things in a Difficult World,” with author Mary Laura Philpott. Free. warwicks.com/event/doughty-2021

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Elizabeth Breck at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Breck will discuss her new book, “Double Take.” Free; reservations are recommended. $27.99 for a seat reservation and book copy. warwicks.com/event/breck-2021

The San Diego International Film Festival begins its 20th-anniversary run on Thursday, Oct. 14, online and at several San Diego locations. (Courtesy of San Diego International Film Festival)

• The San Diego International Film Festival begins its 20th-anniversary run on Thursday, Oct. 14, online and at several San Diego locations. Patrons can access more than 150 films on demand in the festival’s Virtual Village, as well as Q&As with filmmakers from around the world. The festival runs through Sunday, Oct. 24. $29 and up. sdfilmfest.com

• The Museum of Making Music presents “Echoes” at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, online and at 5790 Armada Drive, Carlsbad. The concert, part of the museum’s “The San Diego Sound Project,” is inspired by 21st-century ideals of cross-pollination and experimentation, highlighting emerging local artists. The livestream is free; in-person tickets are $20. museumofmakingmusic.org/events/sdsp-echoes

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library continues its “Acoustic Evening Series with Jefferson Jay” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The event, curated and hosted by San Diego Music Hall of Fame founder Jay, will feature Tim Flannery, Jeff Berkley and Jamie Shadowlight. $15 for Athenaeum members; $20 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/acoustics

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “The Garden” through Sunday, Oct. 17, at the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The world-premiere play explores the complex relationship between two women. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• Local painter Katherine Keeling is showing 10 of her recent works through Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Art Cooperative Gallery at Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, 5627 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. Keeling’s paintings feature seascape, surfing and sailing themes. Free.

• “Come From Away,” a musical about airline passengers stranded in Gander, Newfoundland, on 9/11, is streaming on Apple TV+. The musical premiered at La Jolla Playhouse in 2015, began a Broadway run in 2017 and earned director and playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley a Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical. The streaming production features several cast members from the local premiere. Free for seven days with an Apple TV+ subscription. bit.ly/CFAAppleTV

Galas & events

• Gelson’s presents “An Online Tasting with Freemark Abbey” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. The virtual event will feature wines by Freemark Abbey in Napa Valley paired with a Gelson’s custom cheese and charcuterie plate. The wines are $32.99, $49.99 and $64.99; the cheese plate is $24.99. All are available for pickup Oct. 13-14 from Gelson’s markets in Pacific Beach, Del Mar or Carlsbad. gelsons.com/freemarkabbey

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆