RSF Tennis Club hosts ‘Tennis Fest’ on Oct. 8

The Rancho Santa Fe Open “Tennis Fest” is a day to bring the Rancho Santa Fe community together to celebrate the USTA women’s $60,000 professional tennis tournament that will be held Oct. 11-17 at the Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club.

The Tennis Fest will be held on Friday, Oct. 8 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the club.

The fun will begin with multiple courts of tennis and pickleball play followed by a high-level tennis exhibition. A taco bar and beverages will be available after community play.

Tickets to Tennis Fest are $50.

RSF Open Tennis Fest is also partnering up with Youth Tennis San Diego for the night to raise awareness for the San Diego-based tennis foundation/facilities that create tennis opportunities for underserved communities, from a beginners program to advanced nationally-ranked juniors.

A portion of the event proceeds will benefit Youth Tennis San Diego and donations can be made directly through the foundation at Tennis Fest.

To register for Tennis Fest email frontdesk@rsftennis.club. For more information about donating to Youth Tennis San Diego, contact the RSFTC General Manager John Chanfreau at john@rsftennis.com.

