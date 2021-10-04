Nature Collective celebrates Halloween with Not So Scary Fall Festival

The Nature Collective brings back its nature-themed Halloween family day, the Not So Scary Fall Festival on Sunday, Oct. 17 at San Dieguito County Park.

At the free event, Nature Collective staff and San Diego County park rangers will help guests discover that creepy crawly creatures are not-so-scary after all. Kids can join hands-on interactive activities from craft-making to live animal encounters. Nature gets the spotlight with a fun variety of family-friendly experiences and nature walks in a Halloween theme. Costumes are encouraged.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a “Hawk Talk” at 11 a.m. Prizes for costumes will be announced at noon.

San Dieguito County Park is located at 1628 Lomas Santa Fe Drive. For more information, visit bit.ly/3D9ZGWr

