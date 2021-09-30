Fundraiser for Sister Cities Project with April and the Funk Junkies at Belly Up Oct. 8

Join April and the Funk Junkies for Happy Hour on Friday, Oct. 8 at the Belly Up in Solana Beach. The return of the award-winning band will serve as a fundraiser for the groundbreaking local charity Sister Cities Project. Doors open at 5 p.m., the band plays from 5:30-7:45 p.m. Tickets are $7, and can be purchased online at the bellyup.com, at the box office, or at the door.

Sister Cities Project was born to partner affluent communities with underserved communities. It is based on the idea that better relationships must be forged between Black people and White people. All events provide safe environments for true engagement.

In order to create the safest environment with regards to COVID-19, April and the Funk Junkies will require proof of vaccine or the presentation of a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the show. Proof must be shown in person and with a picture ID. Unvaccinated patrons will be required to wear masks; masks are optional/recommended for fully vaccinated guests also.

April and the Funk Junkies were last seen on the Belly Up stage in 2019 when they won the coveted Battle of the Bands competition. Show your support for local bands, charities, and businesses by coming out for this evening of fun, funk and fundraising. For more on Sister Cities Project, visit sistercitiesproject.org.