Youth Tennis San Diego hosts ‘Kick Up Your Boots for The Kids’ virtual gala Oct. 4-8

Youth Tennis San Diego (YTSD) is hosting its virtual “Kick Up Your Boots for the Kids” gala from 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, through Friday, Oct. 8, at 8 p.m. YTSD is a nonprofit organization (Tax ID #95-6095644) whose purpose is to promote the educational, physical, and social development of all youth through organized tennis and educational activities. Through its signature outreach program, The Kathy Chabot Willette After School Tennis Program (AST), YTSD brings coaches to local recreation centers and schools in underserved neighborhoods throughout San Diego, to provide tennis and positive adult mentorship during critical after-school hours. Over 90% of AST’s participants require financial assistance.

YTSD owns and operates the George E. Barnes Family Junior Tennis Center, the only public junior tennis facility in San Diego, built in 1995 mainly through private funding. The Barnes hosts 45 junior and collegiate tournaments a year, including the Billie Jean King USTA Girls 16 & 18 National Championships and this year’s first-ever ATP-250 San Diego Open Tournament on Sept. 25- Oct. 3. Kids 5-18 play free at Barnes, which serves more than 10,000 visitors every year.

YTSD’s Annual Gala is the primary source of funding for scholarships, equipment, and tournament fees for children in need. Register for free at one.bidpal.net/kickupyourboots2021. Anyone can bid and YTSD will ship items anywhere in the U.S.

Some of the items to bid on include a three-night stay at “Happy Days,” the former Copley Estate in La Casa Del Zorro, Lacoste VIP Experience at the Miami Open 2022, and an exquisite wine selection from private collections in San Diego and Los Angeles. Wines include a 2009 Château Smith Haut Lafitte Rouge Gran Cru Classé, 2005 Château Pape Clément Grand Cru Classé de Graves, and a flight of Silver Oak Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2008-2012. Finally, Patrons can purchase $50 chances to win “The Mirror,” by Lululemon and a one-year subscription to classes (thousands). Only 150 chances are available.

For more questions about YTSD or the “Kick Up Your Boots For the Kids” virtual gala, contact Chief Development Officer Barbara Edwards at 619-221-9000, x103.