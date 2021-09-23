The FF Collective presents first Amplify Opera initiative: La Traviata in Concert

The FF Collective, a new women-led arts organization founded by San Diego musicians Tasha Koontz, Sarah-Nicole Ruddy Carter and Katie Hickey, is presenting its first Amplify Opera production, La Traviata in Concert.

La Traviata in Concert will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m., at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Del Mar. The concert will feature favorite San Diego performers of opera, including Tasha Koontz, Adam Caughey, Michael Sokol, Sarah-Nicole Carter, and members of the San Diego Opera Chorus.

Tickets range from $15 to $45, and can be purchased at www.theffcollective.org/projects. Childcare is available upon request for $10 per child. Wine will be available for purchase at intermission and after the show. Every dollar raised from ticket sales and donations goes directly to the artists and musicians of The FF Collective who perform at this event.

Due to the Covid-19 delta variant, audience members will be asked to wear masks for the duration of the concert. Musicians are vaccinated, will be tested, and will not be wearing masks while singing. To maximize air circulation, doors and windows will be open, HEPA air filters running, and there will be a brief intermission outdoors.

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church is located at 334 14th Street, Del Mar, 92014. For more information on the event, call (609) 937–6619 or visit www.theFFcollective.org.