Local Super Joey Foundation Team to present art show in support of families affected by childhood cancer

Super Joey Foundation San Diego Team, whose purpose is to help kids who have cancer by doing fundraisers, volunteering at hospitals, writing letters to patients and doctors, and more, is presenting an art show of pieces representing the club’s theme, “Love and Hope”.

The flyer that was used to ask for art submissions to show at the Sept. 25 event. (Courtesy)

The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, from 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m. at Rancho Peñasquitos Library (13330 Salmon River Road, San Diego, 92129).

The art show and its theme, “Love is Invisible,” is being held in support of families affected by childhood cancer.

For more on the Super Joey Foundation, visit superjoey.org.

