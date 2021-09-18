San Diego Italian Film Festival to be held at the historic La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas

San Diego Italian Film Festival (SDIFF) will return to the historic La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas on Sept. 30 with the sharp comedy “Figli” (Kidz), directed by Giuseppe Bonito and starring Paola Cortellesi and Valerio Mastandrea. La Paloma Theatre has been SDIFF’s North County home since 2012 when the Film Festival expanded on its success in downtown San Diego and started showing monthly movies for North County audiences.

The Sept. 30 showing of “Figli” will kick off SDIFF’s return to La Paloma and will be followed by a regular schedule of monthly Italian movies starting in January. SDIFF screens current (or recent) award- winning Italian films with English subtitles. Screenings are always preceded by an introduction by the Festival’s Artistic Director Antonio Iannotta, or a guest expert, to share context or aspects of the film or filmmaking for the audience, making the evening more of a cultural event.

SDIFF’s 15th edition of feStivale is also returning to live screenings and will be held from Oct. 7 - 31 at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park. The theme is “Resilience” and the films include romantic comedies, dramas, independent films, documentaries and more never seen before in San Diego.

La Paloma Theatre is the only remaining single-screen movie theater in San Diego and has been screening movies almost continuously since its opening in 1928. The theatre, with its high vaulted ceilings and ornate fixtures, was designed for live acts and a full orchestra as well as movies and was among the first to install equipment for “talking movies.” The interior was designed by an artist who came over from Paris to complete the design and painting of the theatre.

For more information: www.sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com

