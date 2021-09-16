Retirement celebration to be held for former longtime RSF Patrol Chief Matt Wellhouser

The Rancho Santa Fe Association will hold a retirement celebration for former longtime RSF Patrol Chief Matt Wellhouser on Friday, Sept. 17 from 5-7 p.m. at the RSF Association office on the patio and lawn beside the RSF Library. RSF Association members are invited to attend the event. The RSF Association office is located at 17022 Avenida De Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe. For more information, call the RSF Association at 858-756-1174.