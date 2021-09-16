Advertisement
Share
Events

Retirement celebration to be held for former longtime RSF Patrol Chief Matt Wellhouser

Chief Matt Wellhouser had been a part of the Rancho Santa Fe Patrol for more 40 years.
Chief Matt Wellhouser had been a part of the Rancho Santa Fe Patrol for more 40 years.
(Courtesy)
Share

The Rancho Santa Fe Association will hold a retirement celebration for former longtime RSF Patrol Chief Matt Wellhouser on Friday, Sept. 17 from 5-7 p.m. at the RSF Association office on the patio and lawn beside the RSF Library. RSF Association members are invited to attend the event. The RSF Association office is located at 17022 Avenida De Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe. For more information, call the RSF Association at 858-756-1174.

Events

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement