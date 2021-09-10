Le Salon de Musiques’ grand opening concert is Sept. 26

Le Salon de Musiques, one of the most successful and highly-acclaimed chamber music concert series in California, will inaugurate its 2021-2022 season in San Diego at the historic La Jolla Woman’s Club.

Le Salon de Musiques is a chamber music series performed in an intimate space without any stage or separation between the audience and the artists. It allows the audience to feel the purity and essence of chamber music associated with the vibrations of each instrument and the connection to each artist. Introduced by a musicologist, each performance is followed by an informal Q & A between the artists and the audience, with a French Champagne reception and a gourmet buffet catered by Girard Gourmet.

A true “feast of the senses”, Le Salon de Musiques is a unique experience not to be missed.

On Sunday, Sept. 26, from 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m., “Le Salon de Musiques” invites all to celebrate its Grand Opening with “Inner Journey”, an exquisite chamber music program for string quintet by three European Masters: J.S. Bach, L. Beethoven and F. Schubert.

Introduced by musicologist Charissa Noble, it will be performed by five virtuosos consisting of Jessica Guideri, violin; Ambroise Aubrun, violin; Ben Ullery, viola; Taeguk Mun, cello; and Javier Iglesias Martin, cello.

Directed by French American Concert Pianist, CEO and Artistic Director Francois Chouchan, the series is dedicated to Doctor Elsa Cayat (1960-2015), who was killed during the Charlie Hebdo terrorist attack in Paris in 2015.

For more information and to get tickets, visit LeSalondeMusiques.com or call (310) 498 0257. The La Jolla Woman’s Club is located at 7791 Draper Ave., La Jolla.