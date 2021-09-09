Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences 

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The Pen to Paper writing class continues at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, returning to the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels and continues weekly. Masks are required. $6. mdtm07@gmail.com

• The nonprofit Mended Hearts of San Diego presents “Hypertension and How to Reduce Your Blood Pressure” at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, online via Zoom and at the San Diego Cardiac Center, 3131 Berger Ave. The presentation will feature Chris Messick, cardiac rehabilitation manager of Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. Free. sdmhchap62@yahoo.com

• The La Jolla-based Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America presents “Polish Classes for Beginners” at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, online. The recurring class will be taught by Marta Kowalczyk. $150 for six classes. yaaana.org/polish-classes

Jeff Kelly will lead the next Scripps Research Front Row lecture at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, online. (Courtesy of Scripps Research)

• Scripps Research in La Jolla presents “Getting to the Heart of the Matter: Precision Therapies for Age-related Neurodegenerative Diseases” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, online. The lecture, part of the Front Row series, will feature professor Jeff Kelly. Free. frontrow.scripps.edu

• The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America presents “Brain Health Awareness for Veterans” at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, online. The webinar for California veterans and their families will provide information about brain health, memory screenings and veterans benefits. Free. alzfdn.org/veterans

Family & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents its “Human Library” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at 7555 Draper Ave. A professional from the San Diego Humane Society will read a story and more. Future sessions will feature a paleontologist and a firefighter. Free. grahamk@sandiego.gov

Health & fitness

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Nia with Joy” at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Instructor Joy Harris leads the class, which combines movements from dance, martial arts and yoga. No experience necessary. $8 per class for Community Center members; $10 for non-members. Registration required. ljcommunitycenter.org/fitness-classes

• The Torrey Pines Docent Society presents “Mindful Walks in Torrey Pines” at 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve Nature Center, 12600 N. Torrey Pines Road. Docents conduct walks the first and third Sundays of each month. Free. bit.ly/Torreymindful

Arts & culture

• Murals of La Jolla presents guided walking tours at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, and 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at 1008 Wall St. The tours, part of San Diego Design Week, will feature more than half of the currently displayed artworks in the Murals of La Jolla program. Free. bit.ly/MLJSDDW

• St. James Gallery-by-the-Sea opens its John August Swanson art exhibit at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibition will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and by appointment. Free. To schedule an appointment, call (858) 459-3421, ext. 103.

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery opens its exhibition “Juicy Fruit” with a reception at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit, featuring new paintings by Peter Stephens and Chris Trueman, will run through Saturday, Oct. 9. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• Quint Gallery will host a reception for San Diego-based artist Gail Roberts at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Roberts’ exhibition of new paintings, “Color Field,” runs through Saturday, Nov. 6. The artist will lead a talk at the gallery at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. Free. quintgallery.com

Pianist and author Jeeyoon Kim will appear online courtesy of Warwick’s bookstore on Tuesday, Sept. 14. (Courtesy of Jeeyoon Kim)

• Warwick’s bookstore presents concert pianist and author Jeeyoon Kim at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, via Facebook Live. Kim will discuss her new book, “Whenever You’re Ready: How to Compose the Life of Your Dreams.” Free. warwicks.com/event/jeeyoon-kim-2021

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “A Night of Fun and Comedy” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The event will feature nationally syndicated cartoonist and humorist Steve Kelley. $25 for Community Center members; $35 for non-members. Capacity is limited. ljcommunitycenter.org/specialevents

• B Free Studio presents an exhibition of works by sculptors Max Roemer and Harold Sweet through Saturday, Sept. 18, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit also includes a small collection of paintings and prints by Avi Kiriaty and Eduardo Bolioli displayed as a fundraiser for Stand Up for the Cure. bfreestudio.net

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library continues its “Divine Dante” lecture series with “Life in Exile: La Divina Commedia” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, online. Victoria Martino leads the series commemorating the 700th anniversary of the poet’s death. $16 per lecture for Athenaeum members; $21 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/special-lectures

• The Old Globe presents “Anonymous Biography: The Arguments of Juan Jose Saer” through Sunday, Oct. 31, online. The five-part production, directed by Johanna McKeon, is available in both English and Spanish. Free. youtube.com/user/TheOldGlobe

Galas & events

• The FACE Foundation commemorates its 15th anniversary at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at The Lot La Jolla, 7611 Fay Ave. The event will include food, drinks, a movie and more. All proceeds will benefit pets in need of emergency care. $150. face4pets.org/event/15years

• Gelson’s presents “An Online Tasting with Hampton Water” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16. The event, featuring Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi, will sample Hampton Water wine, a collaboration among Bon Jovi, his son Jesse Bongiovi and winemaker Gerard Bertrand. $39.99 for the tasting and a plate of smoked duck breast and seafood; $19.99 for the Hampton Water wine. All are available for pickup Sept. 15-16 at Gelson’s markets in Pacific Beach, Del Mar and Carlsbad. gelsons.com/hamptonwater

• Project Concern International presents its “Hands Across Borders” gala at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the San Diego Marriott La Jolla hotel, 4240 La Jolla Village Drive. San Diego residents Norm Hapke and Valerie Jacobs Hapke will receive this year’s Humanitarian Legacy Award. The event also will include live performances and an auction. $275. pciglobal.org/hands2021

• San Diego nonprofit ArtReach presents an auction of more than 30 custom Fender guitars through Sunday, Oct. 3, online. Proceeds from the auction of the guitars, which were designed by local artists and world-renowned musicians, will support ArtReach’s efforts to increase equity in visual arts education through workshops for kindergartners through eighth-graders. bit.ly/ArtReachauction

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆