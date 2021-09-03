Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe announces update for 2021–2022 Season line-up

Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe is presenting a line-up of world-class entertainment as it kicks off its 21st season in North County San Diego. The all-volunteer nonprofit organization hosts four concerts each season beginning Oct. 1. It is social visiting time with friends and neighbors during pre-concert and intermission. All concerts are held in The Fellowship Hall at the Village Church campus in Rancho Santa Fe. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. All performances begin at 7 p.m.

Minor changes in the concert schedule have been made due to an artist’s schedule conflict. Below is the new schedule that begins now with The Diamonds, which will start off the new season in a fun and energy-charged way. Mark Kingswood is still on the roster and is now the “don’t miss” closing concert. Please note that Kingswood’s concert is on a Thursday.

Community Concerts of RSF has presented a variety of musical talent over the years and this season is no exception.

Friday, Oct. 1, showcases Let’s Rock Broadway starring The Diamonds. In 1957 The Diamonds released an instant million-selling hit called Little Darlin’. The song continues to sell worldwide and has been dubbed “the National Anthem of Rock and Roll”. To date it has sold approximately 20 million copies. The Diamonds continue to expand their audience to this day, performing in a variety of venues and settings worldwide.

Duo Baldo

(Luca Valenta)

Friday, Nov. 12, features the musical comedy team Duo Baldo. Renowned violinist Brad Repp, and pianist/actor Aldo Gentileschi perform concerts that combine virtuosic performances, theatrical humor and pop culture. In 2019, the duo appeared in the new and innovative TV series, “Now Hear This,” on Great Performance/PBS, the first classical music television series broadcast in primetime since 1967.

Branden & James

(Michael Dar)

Friday, March 25, 2022 presents Branden & James. Described by NPR music as a duo with “dazzling cello and soaring tenor vocals”, the soulful timbre of James on his cello combined with Branden’s emotional and powerful vocals, create a sound that leaves audiences feeling moved and inspired.

Mark Kingswood

(MICHAEL WHARLEY)

The season closes beautifully on Thursday, April 7, 2022 with jazz crooner Mark Kingswood and his 4-piece band, featuring selections from the Michael Buble and Josh Groban songbooks. Kingswood’s modern take on Big Band jazz infused with pop sensibilities, combines energy with elegance for a classy, ultra-cool style that harkens back to the days of crisp suits and the sheen of The Rat Pack.

The four concert series Early Bird offering costs $200 per person until Sept. 26, and $225 per person from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1. Individual tickets for each concert are $75 for adults and $15 for youth ages 13-18. Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Reserved seating is available for donors and sponsors with a gift of $500 or more, and reserved parking for $1,000 and up. More information is available at www.ccrsf.org. Tickets can be purchased through the website or by mail to PO Box 2781, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. Question? Please email info@ccrsf.org.

