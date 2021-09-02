Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences 

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• La Jolla artist Sharon Hinckley presents a watercolor painting class beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, online. The first class is on a Tuesday due to Labor Day. After that, it will be on Mondays. The class, offered through the San Diego College of Continuing Education, will focus on still life. Free. To register, set up a student portal and choose class CRN 74453 at sdce.edu.

• Nonprofit Mended Hearts of San Diego presents “Hypertension and How to Reduce Your Blood Pressure” at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, online via Zoom and at the San Diego Cardiac Center, 3131 Berger Ave. The presentation will feature Chris Messick, cardiac rehabilitation manager for Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. Free. sdmhchap62@yahoo.com

Family & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Seaside Storytime at Scripps Park” at 4 p.m. Wednesdays on the lawn at Scripps Park at La Jolla Cove. The recurring event features stories, songs and activities such as bubble play or kite flying. Free. grahamk@sandiego.gov

Arts & culture

• San Diego Repertory Theatre and Amigos del Rep present the fifth annual “San Diego Rep Latinx New Play Festival” from Friday, Sept. 3, to Sunday, Sept. 5, online and at the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union Theatre, 6075 Aztec Circle Drive, San Diego. The festival will feature a selection of new plays by Latinx playwrights from across the United States. Passes are available at pay-what-you-can prices. sdrep.org/latinx

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “Finale: A Love Composed” through Monday, Sept. 6, online. The SummerFest streaming event features a prelude performance by Trio Syzygy. Free. ljms.org/events

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Andrea Owen at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, via Facebook Live. Owen will discuss her new book, “Make Some Noise: Speak Your Mind and Own Your Strength,” in conversation with life coach Amy Smith. Free. warwicks.com/event/owen-2021

UC San Diego Library presents the 21st annual Toy Piano Festival on Wednesday, Sept. 8, online. (Scott Paulson)

• UC San Diego Library presents the 21st annual Toy Piano Festival at noon Wednesday, Sept. 8, online. The event will feature festival director Scott Paulson and his toy-piano colleagues Sue Palmer, Andrea Wingen, Kenneth Herman, Barbara Scheidker, Samara Rice, Alex Segal, Christian Hertzog, Gail Gipson, Kiera Sullivan, Kay Etheridge and Linda Kernohan in filmed performances. Free. bit.ly/UCSDtoypiano

• Murals of La Jolla presents guided walking tours at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, and 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at 1008 Wall St. The tours, part of San Diego Design Week, will feature more than half of the currently displayed artworks in the Murals of La Jolla program. Free. bit.ly/MLJSDDW

• St. James Gallery-by-the-Sea presents the opening of its John August Swanson art exhibit at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibition will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and by appointment. Free. To schedule an appointment, call (858) 459-3421, ext. 103.

• Friends of Friendship Park and the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library present “Build that Park!” through Saturday, Sept. 11, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibition is the culmination of a four-phase design competition conceived by San Diego architect James Brown that coincides with the 50th anniversary of Friendship Park at the westernmost end of the U.S.-Mexico border. The exhibit includes various responses to the challenge of creating a binational park accessible to people of both countries. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “A Night of Fun and Comedy” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The event will feature nationally syndicated cartoonist and humorist Steve Kelley. $25 for Community Center members; $35 for non-members. Capacity is limited. ljcommunitycenter.org/specialevents

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Divine Dante,” a five-week lecture series beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, online. Victoria Martino will lead the series commemorating the 700th anniversary of the poet’s death. The first lecture is titled “Dante’s Florence: La Vita Nuova.” $16 per lecture for Athenaeum members and $21 for non-members; $70 for the series for members and $95 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/special-lectures

The Old Globe presents “Anonymous Biography: The Arguments of Juan Jose Saer” through Sunday, Oct. 31, online. (Courtesy of The Old Globe)

• The Old Globe presents “Anonymous Biography: The Arguments of Juan Jose Saer” through Sunday, Oct. 31, online. The five-part production, directed by Johanna McKeon, is available in both English and Spanish. Free. youtube.com/user/TheOldGlobe

Galas & events

• Project Concern International presents its “Hands Across Borders” gala at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the San Diego Marriott La Jolla hotel, 4240 La Jolla Village Drive. San Diego residents Norm Hapke and Valerie Jacobs Hapke will receive this year’s Humanitarian Legacy Award. The event also will include live performances and an auction. $275. pciglobal.org/hands2021

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆