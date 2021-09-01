Cork & Knife presents Sept. 11 pairing event with Rancho Santa Fe winery

Cork & Knife wine and cheese shop in the Rancho Santa Fe village will be hosting a Back Alley BBQ on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 4-7 p.m. The event features a chef-inspired BBQ plate to pair with local winery The Cov’s 92067 Bordeaux Style Red Blends from 2014, 2015 and 2017.

As an owner of The Cov, Rancho Santa Fe’s Jon Williams will be at the event to discuss wine, meet with those interested in learning more about his wines and how they pair with the food served up during the event.

The Cov winery has an extremely limited production range from just 75 to 170 cases per year, born from vines planted in 2005.

Cork & Knife will be selling The Cov 92067 Bordeaux Style Red Blend 2014, available by the bottle or glass. The wine is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Cabernet Franc.

Williams is one of 25 members of the recently formed Rancho Santa Fe Vintners and Growers Association, which aims to educate the community about the benefits of having a vineyard and have more people experience locally-produced wines. The organization is currently pursuing designating Rancho Santa Fe as an official American Viticultural Area.

Cork & Knife is located at 6106 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, directly behind Nick & G’s. Learn more at corknknife.com

