San Diego Festival of the Arts moves to North San Diego Sept. 11-12

The 35th San Diego Festival of the Arts will take place at the San Diego Surf Club Soccer Park, formerly the Del Mar polo fields, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The 21-and-older, outdoor event offers a variety of work from 150 world-renowned artists featuring painting, sculpture, photography, glass, jewelry, ceramics, wood, fiber, and mixed media. All ticket proceeds, silent auction, wine and beer garden sales will benefit adults and children with disabilities. Active Military, with ID, are admitted free at the entrance. The North San Diego event location is ideally situated with easy freeway access and with plenty of available parking.

Beyond artists, the festival will feature great entertainment both days, food vendors, and a refreshing wine and beer garden. The full entertainment schedule is posted at sdfestivalofthearts.org

Location address: 14989 Via de la Valle, Del Mar. For single or group tickets, call 1-800-316-8559 or visit sdfestivalofthearts.org