Join RSF Garden Club on guided tour of San Diego Botanic Garden during Bromeliad Show

The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club invites the public to come join the club’s members on a guided tour of the San Diego Botanic Garden on Wednesday, Aug. 25. The tour is timed to coincide with a “World of Bromeliads,” a special bromeliad exhibit which will be on display at the gardens from Aug. 14 through Sept. 26.

San Diego Botanic Garden has been named one of the top 10 botanic gardens in the United States. Nearly 5,000 plant species from all over the world thrive in this 37-acre garden in Encinitas. Truly a plant lover’s paradise, the gardens include rare bamboo groves, desert gardens, a tropical rainforest, California native plants, Mediterranean climate landscapes, and a subtropical fruit garden. Visitors enjoy the sensation of strolling through a tropical rainforest to hiking in the high desert.

Attendees will meet at San Diego Botanic Garden at 10 a.m. to meet their guide for the tour. San Diego Botanic Garden members may join the tour free of charge. Space is limited and the cost for the tour is $20 for members and non-members alike. San Diego Botanic Garden is located at 300 Quail Gardens Drive in Encinitas.

The mission of the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club is to further the development of charitable horticulture and conservation activities, both within and outside the community of Rancho Santa Fe. For more information on club membership benefits and grant and scholarship programs, call 856-756-1554 or visit www.rsfgardenclub.org.

