Canyon Crest Academy Foundation holding ‘Welcome Back Parent Coffee and Reception’

On Monday, Aug. 23, almost one week after the first day of school, the Canyon Crest Academy Foundation will host its annual Welcome Back Parent Coffee and Reception — in person.

Parents can drop off their students at 7:30 a.m. and drop in for coffee and a delicious continental breakfast. The school day officially starts at 8 a.m.

Food and beverages for the Welcome Breakfast have been generously donated by these local businesses: coffee from Starbucks at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, yogurts, orange juice and fresh organic strawberries from Jimbo’s Naturally at Del Mar Highlands, and freshly baked croissants from Rancho Santa Fe Plaza’s Champagne French Bakery Cafe.

The Welcome Reception will officially kick off the 2021-2022 school year for the Canyon Crest Academy Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to realizing CCA’s educational programs and priorities through financial volunteer, and community support.

It is an opportunity for all incoming and returning parents to stop by the school courtyard and meet members of the CCA staff, as well as fellow parents. Families will also have a chance to meet Principal Brett Killeen and Assistant Principals Garry Thornton and Patricia Storey.

In addition, CCAF Executive Director Joanne Couvrette and CCAF Board President Vidya Werry will moderate a panel designed to inform and answer parents’ questions about the Foundation’s mission in addition to guiding parents with ways about how to get involved.

Couvrette said, “We are so excited to hold our Parent Welcome Coffee at CCA again this year. If we have learned anything from the past year, it is certainly to cherish the simple traditions of back-to-school shopping, picking out your outfit for the first day of school, and parents gathering with each other at the beginning of the year to share a cup of coffee and enjoy the company of our community.”

The donations raised by the CCA Foundation fund arts, engineering, technology, the sciences and humanities, college and career counseling, and athletic programs. Every student at CCA benefits in some way from the generous donations made by CCA families to the Foundation. More than ever, the Foundation needs “Dollar a Day for CCA” donations. Donors who contribute a minimum of $180 to the Raven’s general Fund will receive an appreciation gift.

For more information on the Foundation, visit canyoncrestfoundation.org