Village Church welcomes donations of school supplies for homeless and under-served children

This month the Village Church is collecting school supplies for homeless and under-served children across San Diego in grades K-6. Pick up a backpack and fill it with pencils, colored pencils, wide-ruled paper, notebooks, index cards and insulated water bottles. All supplies will be distributed to the church’s mission partners countywide.

The deadline to donate is Sunday, Aug. 22, and items can be dropped off at the church at 6225 Paseo Delicias. Donations are also welcome -- make checks payable to the Village Church and note “backpacks” on the memo line. For more information: Alycenn@villagechurch.org or (404) 931-9519.