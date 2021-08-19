Advertisement
Share
Events

Village Church welcomes donations of school supplies for homeless and under-served children

The Village Church
The Village Church is collecting backpacks and school supplies for students in need. Elle Capener shows off some donated bags.
(Courtesy Village Church)
Share

This month the Village Church is collecting school supplies for homeless and under-served children across San Diego in grades K-6. Pick up a backpack and fill it with pencils, colored pencils, wide-ruled paper, notebooks, index cards and insulated water bottles. All supplies will be distributed to the church’s mission partners countywide.

The deadline to donate is Sunday, Aug. 22, and items can be dropped off at the church at 6225 Paseo Delicias. Donations are also welcome -- make checks payable to the Village Church and note “backpacks” on the memo line. For more information: Alycenn@villagechurch.org or (404) 931-9519.

EventsPhilanthropy

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement