Pittsburgh artist Baron Batch visits Rancho Santa Fe to host immersive exhibition

Baron Batch a well-known Pittsburgh artist, community organizer and cultural architect will host an immersive and interactive outdoor exhibition at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe on Wednesday, Aug. 25. The exhibition will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and no ticket purchase is required.

Batch will create live art on site, guests will see numerous pieces of artwork on display, experience an art labyrinth and event guests can participate in art making.

“The past decade of making art has been a beautiful adventure,” said Batch in a release. “The process of realizing a full-time art career is unique to each individual artist. For me, it has been a journey of simplifying to where I am available to live a life that revolves around a daily studio practice, participation of creating and sharing visual art.”

Art on display at the Inn will include Batch’s expression, exploration and progression of his past four years in his Pittsburgh studio.

“I feel fortunate to have a home base in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and also feel fortunate to begin a new chapter in my creative career where sharing art and moments with people who appreciate it in other places will become a consistent activity,” Batch said.

All artwork on display will be available for purchase and pick-up from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26.

The Inn is located at 5951 Linea Del Cielo. For more information, visit baronbatch.com