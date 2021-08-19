Advertisement
Free ‘Concert on the Green’ to be held Aug. 22 in RSF

All are invited to enjoy an evening with family or friends at a free concert from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 22. Now in its ninth year, the ever-popular Concert on the Green is presented by the Village Church.

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and food for a twilight picnic. Enjoy live music by celebrated jazz musician Dante Fire on the lawn across from The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe on the corner of Avenida de Acacias and La Flecha. For more information, contact Pastor Jan Farley: JanF@villagechurch.org.

