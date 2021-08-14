RSF Historical Society presents August Speaker Series: ‘The Osuna Adobe: Saved by Rancho Santa Fe . . . twice!’

Ranch Santa Fe Historical Society continues its Coffee in the Courtyard Speaker Series on Friday, Aug. 20. Renowned local author, historian and cultural landscape specialist Vonn Marie May will present “The Osuna Adobe: Saved by Rancho Santa Fe . . . twice!” May will discuss the tumultuous story of the Osuna I Adobe, one of the oldest historic adobes in California. Added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2017, May looks forward to educating the community about the Adobe’s unique cultural significance. Her book, Rancho Santa Fe (Images of America), will be available for purchase and signing.

The Coffee in the Courtyard Speaker Series will be held at La Flecha House, located at 6036 La Flecha, Rancho Santa Fe. Coffee and refreshments are served in the courtyard starting at 9:30 a.m. Guests will be seated indoors when the presentation begins at 10 a.m., followed by a Q&A session at 10:45 a.m. The program concludes at 11:30 a.m. Space is limited to 20 guests.

On Friday, Sept. 17, Ranch resident and RSFHS member Fred Grand will be the final speaker for the year, presenting “Rancho Santa Fe the First 7,000 Years: Pre-Historic Times to Rancho San Dieguito.”

Following local health and safety guidelines, facial coverings are required for guests who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 and are recommended for everyone.

Tickets are $15 for current RSFHS members and $20 for non-members, available online at www.rsfhs.org. Inquiries can also be made at RSFHS or by calling (858)756-9291.