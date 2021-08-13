RSF Chabad Jewish Center to hold ‘fresh air’ RSF High Holiday services
The RSF Chabad Jewish Center invites all to join the RSF Jewish community for “fresh air” High Holiday services filled with meaning and melody. Rosh Hashana begins Sept. 6 and ends Sept. 8. Yom Kippur falls Sept.15 and 16.
Services are traditional, inspirational and held outdoors in a warm and friendly atmosphere. Guests do not need any prior affiliation to attend.
A 30-minute family service and shofar blowing has been added this year to accommodate families. Advanced reservations are required.
Log on to www.jewishrsf.com for a complete RSF High Holiday “Fresh Air” service schedule, to make your reservation, or for more information, contact 858-756-7571 or email info@jewishrsf.com. The services will be held at RSF Chabad Jewish Center.
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox
Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.