RSF Garden Club welcomes public to attend a presentation on roses by Rosarian Frank Brines

Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club invites the public to join club members at a presentation by Master Consulting Rosarian Frank Brines on Monday, Aug.16, at 10 a.m. at the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club.

Brines will share his knowledge on the year-round care and feeding of roses to keep yours happy and healthy. Brines is a regular contributor of articles on roses in local publications.

RSF Garden Club Executive Director Thora Guthrie says, “We are so thrilled to have Frank speak to our members and guests. Roses come with a special set of challenges and Frank has a multitude of tips and secrets to keeping them healthy.”

Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club has just recently resumed the vibrant horticultural and community activities for which the club has been known for nearly 100 years.

The garden event will include a plant exchange as well. Attendees are encouraged to bring succulents, cuttings, bulbs, and seeds to swap with others who bring plant donations. A large table and bags will be provided for the exchange. Coffee and light snacks will be provided. Masks and social distancing requirements are left up to the individual.

Reserve your spot by sending an email to natalie@rsfgardenclub.org

The event is free for Garden Club members and only $15 for non-members. Reservations are required because of limited space. The RSF Garden Club is located at 17025 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067. For more details, call 760-715-3230.

The RSF Garden Club is a 501c3 nonprofit organization serving the Rancho Santa Fe community.

The mission of the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club is to further the development of charitable horticulture and conservation activities, both within and outside the community of Rancho Santa Fe.

For more information on club membership benefits, call 760-715-3230 or visit www.rsfgardenclub.org.