Volunteer with Nature Collective

A Nature Collective volunteer waters new native plants at San Elijo Lagoon.
(Courtesy of Nature Collective)
Nature Collective encourages everyone who loves the outdoors to volunteer for nature and community. Three virtual orientations on Aug. 10 and Aug. 12 will provide an overview of the award-winning organization, volunteer opportunities available, and locations. Volunteers can assist in habitat restoration in San Elijo Lagoon Ecological Reserve and beyond, to being a voice for nature on the trails, beach or tide pools. Nature Collective exists to drive a passion for nature, for all. “We believe that if we help people discover a passion for nature, they will want to protect and value everything it has to offer.” — Nature Collective

Orientations will be held Tuesday, Aug. 10: 4:30 p.m.-5 p.m., 5:30 p.m.-6 p.m.; and Thursday, Aug. 12: 5 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Volunteer orientation is held in partnership with: California State Parks, City of Encinitas and County of San Diego Parks and Recreation. Orientation registration is available at naturecollective.org/events

