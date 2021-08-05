RSF Education Foundation to host annual ‘Newcomers’ Events’ for new R. Roger Rowe School families

The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation will host its annual Newcomers’ Welcome Pool Parties and Welcome Kindergarten Party for new families to the Rancho Santa Fe School District. These events are an opportunity to meet others and make new friends prior to the first day of school.

Kindergarten families will be able to meet their teachers at the Welcome Kinder Event.

The pool parties for 1st through 8th grades are hosted at private residences in Rancho Santa Fe. Refreshments are provided at all events.

Event costs are underwritten by donations from the Foundation’s generous Community Partners.

All families that are registered at R. Roger Rowe School will receive invitations by email for events.

For questions, call the RSF Education Foundation office at (858) 756-1141 x102, or email Parent Volunteer Chair Karen Wheeler at karen_wheeler@comcast.net

Schedule for 2021 Newcomers’ Events:

-2nd-5th Grade Pool Party: Sunday, Aug. 15, 3-5 p.m.

-Middle School 6th-8th Grade Pool Party: Monday, Aug. 16, 4-6 p.m.

-Kindergarten Welcome Event: Thursday, Aug. 19, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

-1st grade Pool Party: Saturday, Aug. 21, 2-4 p.m.

-Newcomer’s Night Out: Saturday, Sept. 25, 6-8 p.m.

The RSF Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Rancho Santa Fe School District through fundraising and community engagement. The Education Foundation’s annual grant provides approximately 5-10% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes. For questions or more information about the Education Foundation, visit www.rsfef.org.