Miracle Babies Superhero 5K and Family Fair set for Aug. 15

The 13th Annual Miracle Babies Superhero 5K will take place in-person from 7 a.m. - 11a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, at NTC Park at Liberty Station in San Diego. All attendees are encouraged to grab their superhero cape and walk, run, fly or jog 3.1 miles to support NICU families along the way.

On-site 5K registration begins at 7 a.m. The event includes a timed 5K run at 8 a.m., followed by a family-friendly 5K walk at 9 a.m., perfect for all levels. All participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero. In addition to the 5K course, the event includes a merchant and resource fair, food trucks, games, crafts, exotic cars, superheroes and more. NTC Park at Liberty Station is located at 2455 Cushing Road in San Diego.

Registration fees range from $20 for youth participants (11-17 years old) to $45 for adult runners. Four-legged furry friends are encouraged to participate as “Paw Walkers”. For those unable to make the in-person event, there is also a virtual 5K open to everyone. To register for the in-person or virtual 5K, visit bit.ly/3i7LmGq

In-person and virtual 5K participants are also encouraged to raise funds and awareness to support families with critically ill babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) by creating a team and a personalized fundraising page. To register and create a team, visit miraclebabies5k.org.

Miracle Babies mission is to unite families with their newborns in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) by providing transportation and supportive services. For more information about Miracle Babies, visit www.miraclebabies.org, call (858) 633-8540 or email info@miraclebabies.org.