Ovation Theatre to present the San Diego premiere of ‘Something Rotten!’

Ovation Theatre will host the San Diego premiere of “Something Rotten!” -- a hilarious mash-up of 21st century Broadway meets 16th century Shakespeare featuring performers from San Diego County. Performers will include Broadway San Diego Awards semi-finalist Evelyn Berry, and National Youth Arts Artist of the Year for San Diego/North County Audrey Deubig, both recent graduates from La Costa Canyon High School and Escondido High School.

Hailed by Time Out New York as “the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years” and receiving several Best Musical nominations, “Something Rotten!” is about two brothers, Nick and Nigel Bottom, desperate to write a hit play but stuck in the shadow of the Renaissance rockstar William Shakespeare. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theater involves singing, dancing and acting, all at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. And the result is a hysterical, over-the-top celebration of everything you love about Broadway.

Ovation Theatre’s award-winning productions showcase brilliant vocalists, extraordinary ensembles, and attention to detail reminiscent of the very best that Broadway has to offer.

Performances will be held outdoors at the Amphitheater at San Dieguito Academy Friday, Aug. 6 - Sunday Aug. 8 at 4 p.m., Friday Aug. 13 - Sunday, Aug. 15 at 4 p.m. Ticket prices are $25. Tickets are available at ovationtheatre.brownpapertickets.com. Check out ovationtheatre.org, call (760) 487-8568, or email info@ovationtheatre.org for more information.

