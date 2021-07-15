Village Church accepting new and gently used items at annual ‘Christmas in July’ event July 25

The Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe hopes to collect hundreds of new and gently used items for its annual Christmas in July event on Sunday, July 25 to benefit the homeless and hungry in San Diego. Clothing, shoes, small electronics, toys, furniture and toiletries are among the items needed to help support the thrift shop that funds the San Diego Rescue Mission.

“The Rescue Mission’s homeless shelter and recovery center have served thousands of men, women and children since 1955 and the need continues now more than ever,” said the Rev. Dr. Jan Farley, associate pastor of the Village Church. She asks that all donated items be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 12 noon at a collection site in the lower parking lot of the church located at 6225 Paseo Delicias. Financial donations are also welcome and donation receipts will be provided upon request. For a complete list of items that will – and won’t – be accepted, visit: www.villagechurch.org or email janf@villagechurch.org.