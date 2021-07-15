RSF Historical Society announces 2021 Coffee in the Courtyard Speaker Series

After a hiatus due to the pandemic, Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society recently announced that it will resume its Coffee in the Courtyard Speaker Series beginning this month.

The Speaker Series will kick off on Friday, July 16, with noted journalist, fine artist, and biographer Diane Y. Welch, who will present “The Life and Times of Lilian J. Rice, Master Architect.” Welch has spent years researching and writing about Lilian J. Rice, the architect to some of the area’s most prominent residents in the first half of the 20th century. Rice was given an unprecedented opportunity in 1923 to oversee the design of Rancho Santa Fe, a master-planned community catering to those desiring elevated country living in a serene environment. Eleven of Rice’s homes are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and several garnered her honor awards from the American Institute of Architects. Her mark on Rancho Santa Fe and San Diego cannot be underestimated. Welch will be signing copies of her books, which will also be available on site for purchase.

The Coffee in the Courtyard Speaker Series will be held at La Flecha House, located at 6036 La Flecha. Coffee and refreshments will be served in the courtyard starting at 9:30 a.m. Guests will be seated inside when the presentation begins at 10 a.m., followed by a Q&A session at 10:45 a.m. The program concludes at 11:30 a.m. Space is limited to 30 guests. Other dates for this series are Friday, Aug. 20 and Friday, Sept. 17. More dates may be announced.

Following local health and safety guidelines, facemasks are required for guests who are unvaccinated against Covid-19 while indoors at La Flecha House.

Tickets are $15 for current RSFHS members and $20 for non-members and are available online at www.rsfhs.org. Inquiries can also be made at RSFHS or by calling (858) 756-9291.