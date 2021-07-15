RSF Garden Club seeks donations for resale shop and community grant program

The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club is asking the community for donations for the charity’s main funding arm, the Bloom Again resale shop. Proceeds from Bloom Again go back into the community in the form of grants to local nonprofits whose programs focus on conservation, horticulture and sustainability.

“We welcome clean undamaged items, including clothing, shoes, purses, plants, small pieces of furniture, sporting goods, jewelry and household items,” says Garden Club board member Donna Duvall, adding “We have a very simple way for our generous community to make their donations.”

Items can be dropped off at the front gate or in the shop during open hours. Volunteers are available in the shop to help unload bags and boxes of donations directly from vehicles. Donations can also be made 24 hours a day at the donation area just up the walkway from the shop’s front door, and well-signed. Some pick up services may be available for valuable items that cannot be delivered.

Bloom Again will be offering 50% off all merchandise at the end of the month, on Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31. Shoppers can expect a menswear department stocked with sporting goods, elite golf clubs, golf balls (5 for $1), and athletic wear featuring some top brands like Lululemon, Nike, Patagonia, and surf brands. There are also designer suits, shirts and sports coats. The women’s department features a designer rack and tons of athletic, wedding wear, dresses, designer bags, and more.

Over the past three years, the club’s grant program has awarded more than $300,000 to local schools and nonprofits. Programs that have benefited this year are: The Ecology Center which donated 40,000 pounds of fresh, organic produce and pantry staples to food insecure families last year; Rancho Santa Fe Rotary’s Resource Center and White Alabaster Project which provides housing and resources for women who have survived human trafficking and sexual exploitation; Roger Rowe School’s 5th grader’s “Garden of Unity and Optimism.”

Bloom Again is located on La Granada, around the corner from the Secret Garden (17025 Avenida de Acacias in Rancho Santa Fe). The shop is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To request a pickup of donations, email at thora@rsfgardenclub.org or call Thora Guthrie at 760-715-3230.

The mission of the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club is to further the development of charitable horticulture and conservation activities, both within and outside the community of Rancho Santa Fe. For more information on membership, club activities and the grant program, visit www.rsfgardenclub.org.