Call to artists: Submissions now being accepted to ‘Save the Ocean’ Art Show

California artists are invited to show Surfing Madonna Oceans Project your beautiful ocean-inspired creations at Surfing Madonna’s “Save the Ocean” Art Show in October. Artists have until Sept. 1, 2021 to submit up to three pieces for only $30. The show runs from Oct. 1-Nov. 30. The show helps support artists in the community by giving them a place to show their art, to get exposure, and to get sales.

This show was designed to honor the creator of the Surfing Madonna mosaic, Mark Patterson, by seeing what inspires you about the ocean. From fiber arts to all painting mediums to collage and sculpture, and anything else a creative soul dreams up, artworks in all mediums are encouraged. This is a juried show and will be judged by two members of the Surfing Madonna Board of Directors, Executive Director Cathy Carey and Art Director Danny Salzhandler.

There will be cash awards given: First place $300, second place $200, third place $100, and three honorable mentions of $25. Award winners also receive a Surfing Madonna swag bag including a Medal of Artistic Excellence. Everyone who is accepted into the show will get a swag bag of goodies from the sponsors of Surfing Madonna’s challenge events, Ultima electrolyte drink mix, Bear Republic Mineral sunscreen and hand sanitizer. Plus a few special things from Surfing Madonna Oceans Project.

Beautiful artwork deserves to be seen in a suitable environment, so the show will be held at the Escondido Municipal Gallery. By October, receptions should be back in full swing and Surfing Madonna plans to put on a special reception to honor the artists.

You may submit if you’re a California resident artist and your original work was made within the past two years. The connection to the ocean can be really strong, or just a passing fancy. Artists accepted into the show will be notified by Sept. 11, 2021. After you’re notified you can bring your artwork in on Sept. 24 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sept. 25 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. to the Escondido Gallery at 262 E. Grand Ave. in Escondido.

For more details and to submit your work, visit surfingmadonna.org/artshow

Surfing Madonna Oceans Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Encinitas and was officially formed in 2013 by Robert Nichols and Mark Patterson (artist of the Surfing Madonna mosaic). For more information, visit surfingmadonna.org