Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

Lectures & learning

• The San Diego County Bicycle Coalition presents “City Cycling” at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 15, online. The virtual class is designed to help riders become more comfortable sharing the road. Class topics include general bike safety, legal rights and responsibilities, and emergency maneuver skills. Free. sdbikecoalition.org/basic-road-safety-class

• PEN America, Global Cyber Alliance and Freedom of the Press Foundation present “Bolster Your Cyber Hygiene Training” at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, online. The webinar, part of a “Summer Bootcamp on Digital Safety and Online Abuse Defense,” will cover tools and strategies to keep yourself, your work and your organization safer online. The series will conclude with “Digital Safety Office Hours” at noon Thursday, July 22. Free. bit.ly/DigitalSafetyBootcamp

• Adventures by the Book presents “AuthorPreneurs: Going Beyond the Tweet — Maximizing Your Twitter Presence” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, online. Social-media professor Crystal King will discuss how to improve Twitter marketing strategy. $5-$19.99. bit.ly/ABBJuly21

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Reinventing Your Life in the Second Half with Confidence, Purpose and Passion (and post-COVID19!)” at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 22, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Professional life coach Laura Diaz will discuss how participants can thrive past retirement. Refreshments will be provided. $5 for Community Center members; $15 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/in-person-events

Arts & culture

• Chamber music group Camarada presents the concert “Tango Society” at 7 p.m. Friday, July 16, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla.

$38-$103. (858) 459-3728, ljms.org

• The San Diego Writers Festival will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, and Saturday, July 31, online. The July 17 festival, in partnership with the Coronado Public Library and Warwick’s bookstore, will feature original “Saturday Night Live” cast member Laraine Newman discussing her new memoir and James Patterson and co-writer Matt Eversmann discussing their new book. Free. sandiegowritersfestival.com

• D.G. Wills Books presents oceanographer Kim McCoy at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at 7461 Girard Ave. McCoy will discuss his updated edition of Willard Bascom’s book “Waves and Beaches: The Powerful Dynamics of Sea and Coast,” a handbook for those who study, surf or are interested in the ocean. Free. dgwillsbooks.com

• The 2021 iPalpiti Festival of International Laureates will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The festival will feature a performance by the iPalpiti Orchestra and the West Coast premiere of the violin concerto “Seascapes” by Alexey Shor. $39. ljms.org/events/ipalpiti

Warwick’s bookstore will present author Carolyn Ferrell online on Tuesday, July 20. (Matt Licari)

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Carolyn Ferrell at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, via Facebook Live. Ferrell will discuss her new book, “Dear Miss Metropolitan,” in conversation with author Karen Bender. Free. warwicks.com/event/ferrell-2021

“Dr. Glas,” featuring Daniel Gerroll, premieres online via North Coast Repertory Theatre on Wednesday, July 21. (Aaron Rumley)

• North Coast Repertory Theatre concludes its streaming season with the world premiere of “Dr. Glas,” beginning Wednesday, July 21, online. The play, a psychological thriller written by Jeffrey Hatcher and starring Daniel Gerroll as Dr. Glas, runs through Sunday, Aug. 15. $35 for single viewing; $54 for group viewing. northcoastrep.org

• La Jolla Playhouse presents the “DNA New Work Series” from Thursday, July 22, to Sunday, July 25, and Thursday, July 29, to Sunday, Aug. 1, at the playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The series was created in 2013 to give playwrights a place to test new scripts for a live audience. This year’s edition will feature four plays: “Sumo” by Lisa Sanaye Dring, “All the Men Who’ve Frightened Me” by Noah Diaz, “Not-for-Profit (Or the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Play)” by Francisca Da Silveira and “One-Shot” by Andrew Rosendorf. Free, though reservations are required. lajollaplayhouse.org/dna-2021

• The Rosin Box Project presents “Ghost Light Masquerade” from 8 p.m. Friday, July 23, to 8 p.m. Friday, July 30, online. The event combines ballet and adventure, based on an in-person version held earlier in July at Liberty Station. $35 and up. bit.ly/ghostmasquerade

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Hasan Minhaj — Experiment Time” at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31, at the Mandel Weiss Forum, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The one-man show will feature material written and performed by comedian Minhaj. $39-$59. LaJollaPlayhouse.org

Galas & events

• Gelson’s presents virtual ice cream tasting at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 15, online. The event will feature several ice cream types, including vegan, in a party pack available for pickup at Gelson’s Pacific Beach, 730 Turquoise St.; Gelson’s Del Mar, 2707 Via de la Valle; and Gelson’s Carlsbad, 7660 El Camino Real. $24.99. gelsons.com/icecream

• Mission Fed Credit Union sponsors the 2021 Pride 5K Run & Walk from Friday, July 16, to Sunday, July 18, virtually. This year’s event invites runners and walkers to dress up in rainbow swag and show their support for the San Diego LGBTQ community, taking photos along the way to share on social media. Packet pickup is from 3 to 6 p.m. July 16 and 8 to 11 a.m. July 17 at the San Diego LGBT Community Center, 3909 Centre St. $40. pride5k.run

