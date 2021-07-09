Community invited to participate in the inaugural Andrew Salazar Memorial Golf Tournament

Friends of La Posada and Interfaith Community Services invites everyone to participate and support the Andrew Salazar Memorial Tournament. The event takes place on Friday, July 16, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Lomas Santa Fe Executive Golf Course, 1580 Sun Valley Road, Solana Beach.

“Andrew Salazar was my son. He was a very talented musician who suffered from addiction and a recent diagnosis of mental illness, which led him to homelessness. He took his life at the age of 29. Had the option of recuperating in Interfaith’s Campus for Healing and Transformation been known and made available then, Drew would most likely be alive today.” — Brenda Mitchell, Friends of La Posada vice president

All tournament proceeds will support both outstanding organizations providing solutions addressing homelessness and mental illness, two of the most important and increasing issues affecting communities today.

Tickets, sponsorship and donation: givebutter.com/stophomelessnesstournament

About Friends of La Posada and Interfaith Community Services:

Friends of La Posada, meaning “shelter,” is an all-volunteer group started over 30 years ago, to provide housing for migrant workers, now supporting the unsheltered in Carlsbad and North County San Diego. They advocate, educate and fundraise to support organizations that work toward ending homelessness. www.friendsoflaposada.org.

Interfaith Community Services has operated for over 40 years with multiple locations in San Diego County. They are currently in the process of renovating a 77-room hotel, a Campus for Healing and Transformation, that will provide recuperative care for veterans and civilians discharged from local hospitals. interfaithservices.org