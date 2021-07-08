The Vision of Children Foundation to host ‘A Night For Sight’

The Vision of Children Foundation’s “A Night for Sight” is back and featuring a very special concert – A.J. Croce performing “Croce Plays Croce” on Saturday, Aug. 28. This year’s fundraising concert event will take place al fresco on the Field of Dreams at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club.

Visually impaired since childhood, A.J. Croce, a singer, songwriter and virtuoso pianist, though now residing in Nashville, has strong ties with San Diego. His mother, Ingrid Croce, opened the renowned Croce’s Restaurant & Bar in 1985. For 31 years, this Gaslamp staple was a venue for budding artists, including A.J.

“Croce Plays Croce” pays homage to the legacy of A.J.’s father, Jim Croce – a golden-voiced everyman, a singer-songwriter-guitarist who died too soon, leaving one of pop music’s most beautiful and memorable ballads in his wake (“Time in a Bottle” written for A.J.).

The show will feature a complete set of classics by his legendary father, Jim Croce, some of his own tunes, and songs from artists who influenced them both. The show will include such timeless songs as “Operator,” “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” “Rapid Roy (The Stock Car Boy), “One Less Set of Footsteps,” “I’ve Got a Name,” and “Bad, Bad, Leroy Brown”.

“A Night for Sight” fundraising concerts were started several years ago by Vision of Children founders, Sam and Vivian Hardage, to raise money for critical research to find cures for genetic vision disorders and childhood blindness. Serving as event co-chairs, Vivian is joined by Jamie Carr and Tamara Lafarga-Joseph in leading an amazing group of women who make up this year’s event committee.

“A Night for Sight” Event Co-Chairs: (left to right) Vivian Hardage, Jamie Carr, and Tamara Lafarga-Joseph

(Courtesy)

This year’s “A Night for Sight” has been made possible by Presenting Sponsors Phil and Barbara Huffman, Steve and Paige Huffman, and Ron and Maureen McMahon, as well as Gold Sponsors Sycuan Band of Kumeyaay Nation, and George and Jan DeVries.

Funds are raised through sponsors, event underwriters, patrons, live and silent auctions and a high-end opportunity drawing featuring a custom-designed necklace by Jacqui Grande Fine Gemstones & Jewelry valued at over $6,500.

Live auction items include a 5-night stay at Exclusive Resorts (choice of 9 locations); a week stay for 10 guests in an 800 year old Italian villa in the medieval Castel Viscardo, Italy; a relaxing weekend getaway for 8 guests in beautiful Marina Del Rey; an overnight stay for 8 guests at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club featuring a beach BBQ and a private, custom-made dinner by The Marine Room’s award-winning new chef, Mike Minor; and the ultimate attraction for thrill seekers – a BMW Performance Driving School Package near Palm Springs for two people.

The fun evening will include a cocktail reception with silent auction, dinner, live auction, and opportunity drawing. Proceeds from “A Night for Sight” will help fund critical vision research to find cures for genetic vision disorders and childhood blindness, and to provide support services for children living with blindness or visual impairment and their families.

Visit www.visionofchildren.org for event details and to purchase tickets.

Can’t attend the event? You can join Vision of Children in the fight to find a cure for genetic vision disorders by going to visionofchildrenfoundation.

salsalabs.org/donate. For every $100 donation between July 4 – Aug. 26, donors will be entered into the Opportunity Drawing for a chance to win a custom-designed necklace by Jacqui Grande Fine Gemstones & Jewelry valued at over $6,500.

Learn more: www.visionofchildren.org.

Questions? Contact Kellye Buchanan, director of development, The Vision of Children Foundation (858) 314-7915 or email Kellye@visionofchildren.org