Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and virtual experiences

Lectures & learning

• The Pen to Paper writers class continues at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels and continues weekly. Free. (858) 552-1657

Linda Bradley is one of the panelists who will speak at the Sanford Burnham Prebys webinar “Immunotherapy — Helping Our Bodies Cure Cancer” on Tuesday, July 13, online. (Courtesy of Sanford Burnham Prebys)

• Sanford Burnham Prebys presents “Immunotherapy — Helping Our Bodies Cure Cancer” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, online. The webinar will present information on immunotherapy from SBP researchers and will include a Q&A session. Free. bit.ly/SBPJuly13

• PEN America, Global Cyber Alliance and Freedom of the Press Foundation present “A Hands-On Anti-Hacking, Anti-Doxing Workshop” at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, online. The webinar, part of a “Summer Bootcamp on Digital Safety and Online Abuse Defense,” will cover tools and strategies to keep yourself, your work and your organization safer online. Future dates are Wednesday, July 21, and Thursday, July 22. Free. bit.ly/DigitalSafetyBootcamp

• The San Diego County Bicycle Coalition presents “City Cycling” at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 15, online. The class is designed to help riders become more comfortable sharing the road. Topics include general bike safety, legal rights and responsibilities, and emergency maneuver skills. Free. sdbikecoalition.org/basic-road-safety-class

Family & children

• The La Jolla chapter of the Urban Garden Initiative presents a succulent-growing workshop for elementary and middle school students at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Marian Bear Memorial Park, 5491 Genesee Ave, San Diego. Participants will receive a succulent and a sustainable pot to grow it in. Free. Email tugilajolla@gmail.com.

Arts & culture

• San Diego Repertory Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse and The Old Globe present “We are Listening” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, online. The biweekly salon celebrating and discussing Black theater life continues with guest Miki Vale, an international hip-hop artist, Old Globe-commissioned playwright and founder of SoulKiss Theater. Free. bit.ly/WALVale

• The La Jolla Art Association opens the exhibit “Alive by the Sea” with a reception from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Mixed medium painter Lindsay Ahart, oil painter Daniel Kilgore, photographer Gloria Moeller and watercolor painter Minnie Valero will discuss the stories behind their art. The exhibit runs through Saturday, July 31. Free. Registration, masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination are required. ljcommunitycenter.org/art-receptions

• ENA Art Group will feature the works of La Jolla-based artist Paul Kaplan starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Sparks Gallery, 530 Sixth Ave., San Diego. Kaplan is an artist with Arredon Art Gallery, supported by ENA Art Group. The exhibition, a collaboration of several local art galleries, runs through Saturday, July 31. Free. enaartgroup.com

• Live jazz returns to the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library with Farrell Family Jazz, a series of summer concerts beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The first concert will feature the Larry Goldings Quartet with Goldings on piano, David Piltch on bass, Jay Bellerose on drums and Sebastian Aymanns on percussion. Future concerts are July 31 and Aug. 7 and 14. $35 per individual concert for Athenaeum members/$132 for the series; $40 for non-members/$152 for the series. ljathenaeum.org/summer-jazz

• North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “Becoming Dr. Ruth” through Sunday, July 11, online. The solo showcase, written by Mark St. Germain, stars Tovah Feldshuh as the sex therapist and media personality. $35 for individual viewing; $54 for group viewing. northcoastrep.org

• Adventures by the Book presents “Workparent: An ABTB Means Business Fireside Adventure” at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, online. Executive coach and author Daisy Dowling will discuss her book “Workparent.” $28.50; includes a paperback book. bit.ly/ABBDowling

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Kristin Harmel at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, via Facebook Live. Harmel will discuss her new book, “The Forest of Vanishing Stars,” in conversation with author Kristina McMorris. Free. warwicks.com/event/harmel-2021

• The San Diego Writers Festival will be held beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, and Saturday, July 31, online. The July 17 festival, in partnership with the Coronado Public Library and Warwick’s bookstore of La Jolla, will feature “Saturday Night Live” alumna Laraine Newman discussing her new memoir and James Patterson and co-writer Matt Eversmann discussing their new book. Free. sandiegowritersfestival.com

Oceanographer Kim McCoy will discuss his updated edition of Willard Bascom’s book “Waves and Beaches: The Powerful Dynamics of Sea and Coast” on Saturday, July 17, at D.G. Wills Books in La Jolla. (Courtesy of Kim McCoy)

• D.G. Wills Books presents oceanographer Kim McCoy at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at 7461 Girard Ave., La Jolla. McCoy will discuss his updated edition of Willard Bascom’s book “Waves and Beaches: The Powerful Dynamics of Sea and Coast,” a handbook for those who study, surf or are interested in the ocean. Free. dgwillsbooks.com

• La Jolla Playhouse presents a special engagement of “Hasan Minhaj — Experiment Time” at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31, at the Mandel Weiss Forum at UC San Diego, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The one-man show will feature material written and performed by comedian Minhaj. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, July 8. LaJollaPlayhouse.org

Galas & events

• The Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America presents “Corona and the New Normal” at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 11, online. The Zoom play is a fundraiser for the organization, which hopes to open a Yiddish cultural center in La Jolla. $36. yaaana.com/fundraiser

• Olivewood Gardens & Learning Center and the San Diego-Tijuana chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists present “Rosamaria’s Culinary Traditions: Virtual Cooking Class” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, online. The fundraiser for Olivewood’s nutrition and garden programs and NAHJ San Diego-Tijuana will feature traditional recipes made vegan. $20 for class registration and $20 for an ingredients kit, available for pickup Tuesday, July 13. bit.ly/olivewoodclass

• Gelson’s presents a virtual ice cream tasting event at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 15, online. The event will feature several ice cream types, including vegan, in a party pack available for pickup July 14 or 15 at Gelson’s Pacific Beach, 730 Turquoise St.; Gelson’s Del Mar, 2707 Via de la Valle; and Gelson’s Carlsbad, 7660 El Camino Real. $24.99. gelsons.com/icecream

